Debris from drone strike hit truck in northern Ethiopia- WFP

By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Ethiopia

A World Food Programme (WFP) truck was hit by flying debris and its driver was slightly injured after a drone strike in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray region, the UN agency said Monday.

According to WFP, the incident occurred Sunday morning in northwestern Tigray as two trucks were delivering aid to families displaced by the nearly two-year conflict.

WFP called on "all parties to respect and adhere to international humanitarian laws and to commit to protecting humanitarian workers, premises and property.

Authorities in Addis Ababa did not respond directly to the WFP statement but accused the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) rebels, who have been fighting pro-government forces since November 2020, of using "humanitarian aid delivery vehicles for war".

The conflict has triggered a major humanitarian crisis in northern Ethiopia.

