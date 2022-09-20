Whabi Khazri: "Tunisia will make history at the 2022 World Cup

Tunisia captain Wahbi Khazri believes his country can make history at the upcoming World Cup and progress beyond the group stage for the first time ever.

The country is in group D along with France , Australia and Denmark.

Even though Tunisia was the lowest ranked team in Pot 3 and has never made it out of the group stage, the captain remains optimistic.

"I think we can make it out of the group, we know France is up there and they will play to win. Denmark and Australia are good teams, I think that it would be amazing if we could do it, Tunisia never went beyond the group stage. I think we have a well-built group who can qualify from the group" said Wahbi Khazri.

Born in France to parents of Tunisian descent, Khazri chose to represent Tunisia in 2012.

Khazri was part of the World Cup squad in 2018, when Tunisia beat Panama 2-1 and won their first World Cup match since 1978. Khazri also scored one goal for his side.

''When you are captain you need to be an example on the pitch, you know the other players look at you, and the young ones too, they want to see how the grown-ups behave. So we have this role to have a positive image."

**''Then I was asked from Tunisia, and when the top of the sport called me I had to answer. I did not know whether I would have ever played for the French team, while (in Tunisia) I felt that everybody wanted me, and so I made myself available. I made this choice and I don't regret it, I played five Africa Cup of Nations, one World Cup and I hope a second one will come. Playing for the national team is a highlight of a career, I am very happy and I don't regret the choice I made,"**Khazri added

Tunisia face Comoros and Brazil later this month as their preparation for the showpiece event in Qatar continues.

The Tunisia World Cup 2022 squad is expected to be named in October, and manager Jalel Kadri has hinted at who could be included with his squad for September’s friendlies..