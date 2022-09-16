Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

'Rap Ivoire' genre of music soars in popularity in Ivory Coast

Ivorian musician DIDI B performs during his concert at the Palace of Culture in Abidjan on August 27, 2022.   -  
Copyright © africanews
SIA KAMBOU/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Afp

Ivory Coast

After the Zouglou years and the resounding success of 'coupé-décalé', rap, or "Rap Ivoire", is emerging as a new major musical genre in Ivory Coast, with artists hoping to breakout beyond the country’s borders.

At the Palais de la Culture, one of Abidjan's largest concert halls, a long line of several hundred people stretches out, hours before the start of a highly anticipated concert.

The star of the evening is called Didi B, "the Ivorian Booba", according to his fans who came in large numbers: the concert is sold out.

Until the late 2010, 'coupe-décalé' largely dominated the musical landscape in Ivory Coast, but since Arafat, the star DJ, died in a road accident in 2019, rap has gradually won hearts.

According to a French rap specialist Jean Morel, “Abidjan is becoming a global music hub, and it sets the pace for a number of initiatives. There is a bridge that has been created between Paris and Abidjan a bit like the one between London and Lagos".

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..