Angolan New deputies are invested

The Angolan National Assembly received this Friday the 220 deputies elected on August 24.

President João Lourenço's MPLA has the absolute majority, with 124 seats. The largest opposition party, UNITA, elected 90 representatives. Three parties split the remaining six seats equally.

Despite contesting the result of the ballot, UNITA's leader, explained why he is embarking on the current legislature:

"We need to make reforms, we need to revise the constitution, we need direct election of the president of the republic and we need not to delay local power and what we expect is that, regardless of who it is, MPLA, UNITA or other parties have the courage to return sovereignty to those who have it: the people." said Adalberto Costa Júnior.

Adalberto Costa Júnior emphasized that he never spoke of fraud, but of deviation from the laws, and accused the courts of evading justice.