Covid-19 is still a threat in Africa

People wait in line to receive the vaccine against Covid-19 in Luanda, Angola  
Copyright © africanews
OSVALDO SILVA/AFP

By Africanews

COVID-19

The Covid-19 pandemic is still a threat in Africa given the low vaccination rates according to the acting head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

Speaking during a news conference on Thursday Ahmed Ogwell Ouma added that just over 22% of Africa's population is fully vaccinated which means the virus is still active on the Continent.

The acting director's comments appeared to contradict earlier comments by the head of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus that the end of the COVID pandemic was now in sight.

Th Africa CDC acting director added that his agency would continue focusing on getting as many people on the continent as possible fully vaccinated.

African countries struggled to secure early supplies of COVID vaccines as rich nations hoarded doses, and more recently vaccine hesitancy and logistics problems have made it difficult to get shots into arms.

