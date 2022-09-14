Welcome to Africanews

Queen's coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth II's coffin was greeted by crowds at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, after it was taken to the British capital by plane from Scotland. Despite wet weather, crowds gathered in front of the palace to pay their respects to the late queen. King Charles III met the casket at the palace, where it will spend the night at the queen's London home. It will be taken on a horse-drawn gun carriage on Wednesday to Westminster Hall to lie in state for four days before Monday’s funeral.

