Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Egyptian president in Qatar after 4 years of diplomatic rupture

Egyptian president in Qatar after 4 years of diplomatic rupture
Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi greets Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani upon   -  
Copyright © africanews
AP/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

Qatar

Egypt's president traveled on Tuesday to Qatar on his first visit to the gas-rich nation amid warming ties after years of frayed relations following the Egyptian military's overthrow of an Islamist president backed by Doha.

The two-day trip comes amid a rapid rapprochement between Egypt and Qatar after the end in 2021 of a yearslong boycott of Doha by four Arab states, including Egypt. Qatar's state-run news agency said Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was to hold talks with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

In June, Sheikh Tamim visited Cairo, where he was welcomed at the airport by el-Sissi, in a sign of warming ties.

The two countries' relations deteriorated in 2013, when el-Sissi, as defense minister, led the military's overthrow of Egypt's Islamist President Mohamed Morsi following a short-lived and divisive rule. Morsi, who hailed from the Muslim Brotherhood, was backed by Qatar.

In 2017, Egypt joined Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain in a boycott of Qatar, seeking to force Doha to change its policies.

The rift finally ended in 2021, when Qatar signed a declaration with the four to normalize relations. Since then, ties have improved, and top officials have exchanged visits.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..