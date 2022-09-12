Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Tanzania warns against sharing pro-LGBTQI content

Tanzania warns against sharing pro-LGBTQI content
South African members of the LGBTQI community demonstrate outside the...   -  
Copyright © africanews
South African Members of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer or Questioning and Intersex community (LGBTQI) protest outside the Tanzania High Commission on November 26, 2018 in Pretoria. LGBTQI members protest against what they say is the Human
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Tanzania

The Tanzanian government has warned against the dissemination of online messages and short videos promoting same-sex relationships.

It has also warned that it will take action against administrators of social media groups whose members share pro-LGBT messages.

Information Minister Nape Nnauye made the remarks at a press conference Sunday at the Tanzania Communications Authority (TCRA) headquarters in Dar es Salaam.

The minister further said that some people were using content related to cartoons popular among children to promote same-sex relationships, adding that the government would not tolerate anyone popularizing acts that go against the established traditions in Tanzania. "Before we start investigating and arresting the perpetrators who send, produce and distribute this content, it is better now that Tanzanians refrain from it," he said.

In 2018, a senior Tanzanian official, Paul Makonda - who was an ally of the late President John Magufuli - spearheaded an anti-gay surveillance force.

Homosexual acts are illegal in Tanzania, so many gays, lesbians, and transgender people are forced to hide their sexuality.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..