Guinea's military ruler accused of 'complicity in torture'

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, the head of Guinea's transitional authorities, is targeted by a complaint filed in Paris by the opposition alliance known as FNDC.

According to the AFP, the coalition of parties, trade unions, and civil society organizations together with relatives of 3 people killed during anti-junta demonstrations and of one person who died in custody, lodged the complaint Thursday.

They accuse the leader of "complicity in torture" and "voluntary manslaughter", arguing he had his say in the chain of command.

The plaintiffs ask the French judiciary to open a probe claiming Doubouya holds French citizenship and for fear of a "credible process in Guinea".

In early August, the Guinean military authorities dissolved the country's leading opposition movement, the National Front for the Defence of the Constitution (FNDC), under a decree.

The FNDC initiated the July 28 and 29 demonstrations, which were banned by the authorities. Five people were killed, as they denounced the junta's "unilateral management of the transition".