Senegalese football fans hopeful for World Cup triumph after seeing trophy in Dakar

Fooball fans in Senegal have taken a glimpse at the World Cup trophy displayed at the Grand Theatre in Dakar on Wednesday as part of a tour organized by FIFA.

After winning the African Cup of Nations in February, Senegalese fans believe that the 'Lions of Teranga' have every chance of winning the 22nd edition of the World Cup in Qatar

"I saw the World Cup on TV and I always dreamed of seeing it with my own eyes. The trophy is very nice, look how beautiful it is. It is not for nothing that it costs almost 18 million euros. This cup must return to Senegal. Senegal must be world champions." says Boy Marone, a Senegalese fan.

Senegal have appeared in the finals of the FIFA World Cup on two occasions, in 2002 where they reached the quarter finals, and in 2018. They were the first team in World Cup history to be eliminated using the fair play rule after being tied with Japan on the first six tiebreakers. As the current champions of Africa, there are huge expectations.

"Our wish is to go to Qatar and win. For the first time, an African country can win the World Cup and we hope that this time will be the one. In December, we'll win the trophy, we can win it." Alioune Ngom, another fan says.

After Ghana and Senegal, the trophy displays in Yaounde this Thursday and Friday and will then fly to North Africa to visit the last two African countries that qualified for the World Cup: Morocco and Tunisia.

In total, the 2022 edition of the FIFA World Cup Trophy Tour will stop in 51 countries and territories, The spellbinding journey will finish in Doha, Qatar just a few days before the greatest show on Earth gets under way on 20 November 2022.