Kenya: Parliament holds first session since William Ruto's election victory

A return to parliament it is for lawmakers in Kenya as the parliament holds its first session on Thursday after the country's Supreme Court upheld William Ruto's victory in the August election.

President-elect William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance has two candidates vying for Senate Speaker, while opposition leader Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party also has two candidates eyeing the Speaker’s post in the National Assembly.

The constitution ranks the Speaker of the National Assembly as the third in command after the President and his deputy. To be elected speaker, a candidate requires two-thirds support of 349 MPs.

If no candidate secures this threshold, the vote goes to a second round and the candidate who garners a simple majority is declared the winner..

Observers see the run as between the rival coalitions locked in a close contest with Kenya Kwanza having a slim majority in both Houses.

The two camps are expected to hammer out a compromise to avoid splitting their votes as none of the coalitions is capable of winning the vote in the first round, which requires a two-thirds majority.