African leaders meet in Egypt to prepare COP27

African Ministers of Finance, Economy and the Environment met in Egypt this week ahead of the COP27 climate summit in November.

Host country Egypt wants to take on a leading role by calling time on unfulfilled pledges that have left African countries disproportionately battered by climate change.

"Egypt should play this role to represent the African continent and its needs clearly and explicitly: we were not the cause of these emissions, but it is us – our people and our natural resources – that are affected. At this point, a stance must be taken on the international community to say that everyone must fulfil their obligations, as set out in the Paris Agreement", said Yasmine Fouad, Egypt's environment minister.

The African continent emits only around three percent of global CO2 emissions but is disproportionately affected by worsening droughts and floods.

Funding to help poorer countries curb their emissions and strengthen their resilience will be a key flashpoint at COP27, as a long-standing goal to spend $100 billion a year from 2020 on helping vulnerable nations adapt to climate change remains unmet.

This week's forum in Egypt aims to "leverage African leaders' voices to mobilise greater international support for a green and resilient recovery in Africa", according to the UN Economic Commission for Africa.

It also seeks to drum up funding to help vulnerable countries reduce greenhouse gas emissions.