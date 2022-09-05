Horn of Africa faces another failed rainy season

The UN's weather agency has alerted to the dire consequences of a fifth consecutive failed rainy season in the Horn of Africa region.

Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya are already experiencing the worst drought in 40 years as the effects of climate change take hold.

"The biggest challenge here is the drought, most of the pans here have dried and that means water is a big challenge resulting from the lack of rain for the last three years and more. That has led to many animals dying, food insecurity because most of the households are not able to access water", said Simon Nzioka, country director in Kenya for the Danish Refugee Council.

African countries are among the nations that are least to blame for global warming, accounting for less than four percent of global emissions of carbon dioxide.

But they are also among the countries that are most exposed to climate impacts, such as worsening drought, floods and cyclones.

Last week, African countries met in Libreville in Gabon for Africa Climate Week to agree on a common push to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Last week's meeting was one of a series of meetings ahead of the COP27 in Sharm el-Sheik, Egypt, taking place from November 6 to 18.