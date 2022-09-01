Welcome to Africanews

US Black Pastor plans to sue police authorities in Alabama

US Pastor Michael Jennings arrested by the police last May   -  
Childersburg Police Department/AP

By Africanews

USA

A US Black Pastor announced he was planning to sue the authorities of a town in Alabama after being arrested while watering his neighbour's garden.

The incident took place last May in the town of Childersburg and involved white police officers arresting Pastor Michael Jennings after he refused to identify himself.

One local resident defended the Pastor.

"Actually, every time we go on vacation, anytime we're going to be gone for more than a day or two, he watches the house and waters the flowers if she's got flowers then. He just takes care of stuff. We can go and know that he's watching out after everything" (...) "Pastor Jennings knew the law better than they did. It ended bad for him that night, but I think it's ended bad for the police department now, just for them not knowing and being properly trained and everything", said neighbour Roy Milam.

The incident was caught in the officer's body cameras

Observers claim that this incident could have developed into yet an explosive situation involving white police officers and a Black man.

