Schools reopen in Mariupol amid rebuilding

Over a thousand children attended festivities marking the beginning of the school year in one of Mariupol's schools on Thursday. The school was heavily damaged during recent fighting. Only half of it is now open with restoration works still underway and expected to be finished in December. According to the school administration, the number of applicants has already exceeded the number of school students before the start of Russia's special military operation, as many schools in Mariupol were destroyed.