Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Madagascar: police open fire on civilians, 14 dead and 28 injured

Madagascar: police open fire on civilians, 14 dead and 28 injured
In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, demonstrators gather ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
Liu Fang/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Madagascar

Fourteen people were killed and 28 wounded Monday in Madagascar after gendarmes opened fire on angry residents over a murky kidnapping case, local and medical sources told AFP.

"The gendarmes (...) fired on the crowd," said Jean Brunelle Razafintsiandraofa, MP for the eastern district of Ikongo, where the incident took place.

"Nine people died on the spot," said Tango Oscar Toky, chief physician at the local hospital. And out of 33 injured people received in the morning, five died in hospital, he added.

At around 08:00 GMT, gunfire rang out in Ikongo. Since last week, the small town is under shock: a child, an albino, disappeared and the authorities suspect a kidnapping.

On the large Indian Ocean island, people with albinism are regularly the target of violence. More than a dozen abductions, attacks, and murders have been reported in the past two years, according to the United Nations.

Four suspects have been arrested by the gendarmes. But the residents are determined to take justice into their own hands.

In the morning, they went to the gendarmerie barracks and demanded that the four suspects be handed over, according to Razafintsiandraofa.

According to a gendarmerie source, at least 500 people showed up, some with "white weapons" and "machetes.

"There were negotiations, the villagers insisted," said the source. The gendarmes then decided to throw smoke bombs to disperse the crowd and fired a few shots in the air.

But the residents continued to try to force their way into the barracks. "We had no choice but to defend ourselves..." said the same source.

The Malagasy police are regularly singled out by civil society for human rights violations, which are rarely prosecuted.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..