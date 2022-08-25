Nigeria suspends 53 radio TV stations causing an outcry in the media world

Two organisations filed a complaint on Wednesday in Nigeria, targeting both the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and President Muhammadu Buhari, to prevent the closure of more than 50 radio stations and television channels in the country.

The announced suspension of 53 radio and television stations has provoked a storm of reactions in Nigeria.

The chairman of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), however, insists that this measure has "nothing political".

At a press conference in Abuja last Friday, he explained that the broadcasters concerned had not renewed their licences in time.

He said they owed more than six million euros in total. He gave them 24 hours to pay up or stop broadcasting.

Faced with heavy criticism, the National Broadcasting Commission finally decided to give more time to the media concerned, which are still broadcasting for the time being.

To prevent their closure, two organisations on Wednesday filed a lawsuit, arguing that such action would be an impediment to freedom of expression and information for millions of Nigerians.