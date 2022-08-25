Nigeria: Gunmen kill Police inspector in Lagos

The police command in Lagos State, Nigeria on Wednesday confirmed the killing of an Inspector by gunmen in the Coker Aguda area of Lagos.

The spokesman for the command, SP Benjamin Hundeyin who confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria said the Inspector was inside a commercial tricycle when he was shot.

The spokesman, however, said that the command has launched investigations to track and arrest the gunmen.

Hundeyin said that the tricycle driver was arrested for questioning after the incident, but released with an instruction to appear again on Thursday to assist with the investigation.

The image maker said that the inspector was posted to a bank, but that the incident didn’t happen at his duty post.

“He had left and was going somewhere inside a tricycle. He actually hired the tricycle and was the only passenger.

“He was attacked, shot and his service pistol taken away. It happened in the afternoon around 3.00 p.m., he died in the night,” the spokesman said in a report by nigerianewsdirect.

He said that the identity of the deceased would only be revealed after contacting his family members.