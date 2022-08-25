Benin unveils monuments to revive cultural pride, patriotism and boost tourism

Benin is transcribing its history through artistic works recently inaugurated by the Head of State Patrice Talon. Behind these monuments is the poignant story of personalities who have marked the Beninese hegemony through their work as builders.

''These monuments today reveal what was the kingdom of Dahomey which became Benin today. And, if I speak first of the Amazons, it traces the history of the Amazons in the kingdom of Dahomey. How this elite corps was born, starting from Tassi Hangbé, the queen'' tourism expert Joël Coffi ACCALOGOUN says.

Bio GUERA, the Amazon and the Obelisk of the Devout, are now an integral part of the great whole that constitutes the national immovable cultural heritage of Benin in the city of Cotonou, the Beninese capital.

Today, these monuments which are undoubtedly a transmitter of emotion, cause a revival of pride and patriotism within the Beninese population.

Expert in culture and chargé de mission to the Presidency of Benin, Ousmane ALEDJI applauded the launch. ''He (Patrice Talon) is cementing the national unity. People might wonder what he is doing there, bio guera? When he is from benbèrèké, in front of Noukouara. Amazone comes from Abomey to Cotonou Noukourè no? The Beninese heritage is a place of union, a place of convergence of Beninese patriotism''. says Aledji.

For the Beninese authorities, this political choice to put cultural wealth at the service of the country's tourism development, is part of the implementation of the Government Action Program (PAG 2021-2026). The Beninese state has already invested a bagatelle of 600 billion CFA francs.

Our correspondent Steven Jola reports that for the authorities, the unveiling of these cultural, historical and tourist jewels is part of the construction of a new state of mind of the Beninese population and the strengthening of national unity.