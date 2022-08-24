Nigeria bans use of foreign models and voiceovers for local adverts

Nigeria has banned foreign models and voice-over artists in local advertisements.

the move is motivated by the Federal Government's interest in developing local talent, inclusive economic growth, and growing the West African country’s advertising industry.

The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) issued the directive on Monday (August 22).

“All advertisements, advertising, and marketing communications materials targeted or exposed on the Nigerian advertising space are to use only Nigerian models and voice-over artists,” the council stated.

The order takes effect from October 1 and the Nigerian government has given a leeway for all ongoing campaigns to keep running until the end of their terms.

“However, subsequent applications for revalidation for continued exposure of such materials will not be granted by the Advertising Standards Panel (ASP),” the regulatory body further noted.

According to local media reports, Nigeria’s president Muhammadu Buhari recently signed into law a bill giving ARCON the mandate of ensuring the preservation of local Nigerian content and the use of indigenous skills as an important element in local advertising marketing communication services.

Under AROCON’s regulations, organizations giving awards to corporates or individuals are mandated to write to the authority to establish the basis and process of arriving at the awards.