Abducted Catholic nuns in Nigeria released - Police

A group of armed men has freed four nuns they abducted in southeastern Nigeria on Sunday, police said Wednesday.

The four nuns, abducted near the town of Okigwe in Imo State, were released Tuesday, Imo police spokesman Michael Abattam said. He added that the nuns were "unharmed" but did not say whether a ransom had been paid to secure their release.

Kidnappings are common in Africa's most populous country, which has been hit by a severe economic crisis and is plagued by widespread crime.

While some hostages are killed, most are released after a ransom is paid.

In recent months, the clergy has been increasingly targeted by criminals, not for religious or ideological reasons, but rather because the church is seen as having the ability to mobilize the faithful to pay ransoms.