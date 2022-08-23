Welcome to Africanews

Kenya election official dies in unclear circumstances

A man casts his ballots inside a polling station at the Kibera Primary School in Nairobi,...  
Mosa'ab Elshamy/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Kenya

A Kenyan election official who was in charge of a constituency in the just-ended elections collapsed and died on Monday.

Geoffrey Gitobu was at the electoral body's offices in Nanyuki town, in central Kenya, when he collapsed and was pronounced dead at a hospital near the office.

He was in charge of elections in Gichugu constituency, Kirinyaga country in central Kenya.

Mr Gitobu had not complained of any illness and was in Nanyuki to visit his family over the weekend before heading to the office on Monday.

According to County Returning Officer Jane Gitonga, the deceased was supposed to report back to his Kirinyaga base on Wednesday, bbc reports sourcing the Star newspaper.

The official's death comes days after another officer in charge of a constituency in the capital, Nairobi, was tortured and murdered after disappearing from a tallying centre.

The electoral commission's chairperson Wafula Chebukati had earlier said officers were being intimidated and threatened over the 9 August general election.

Additional sources • BBC

