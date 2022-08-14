Sierra Leone police, troops patrol Freetown following protest

Police officers and army troops patrolled Sierra Leone's capital Freetown after a demonstration organized by women on Wednesday to draw attention to inflation and the rising cost of living descended into clashes between security forces and young men demanding President Julius Maada Bio resign.

Army officers used megaphones to appeal for calm. They also told residents that it was safe to resume their daily routines.

"This is an assurance patrol for the public to give them assurance that there is security, and there is peace, and everybody is to go about his normal business," said Colonel Abu Bakarr Sidique Bah, the spokesperson for Sierra Leone's defence ministry.

At least 10 people including security personnel were killed during clashes between the protestors and security forces.

On Friday, President Julius Maada Bio blamed the violence on the opposition whom he accused of plotting an insurrection.