Fire at Coptic church in Cairo kills 41 and hurts at least 14

Emergency personnel at the site of a fire at the Abu Sefein church that has killed over 40 people and injured at least 14 others, in the neighborhood of Imbaba, Cairo Egypt  
By Rédaction Africanews

and AP

Egypt

A Coptic Church in a densely populated area of Cairo.

The scene of a fire on Sunday morning, in which at least 41 people died when it ripped through the building during the morning service.

About 14 others were hurt in the blaze -- which sent huge amounts of thick black smoke into the air as congregants worshipped.

The health minister says it believes people died in a stampede as they tried to get out of the church.

Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene, while ambulances ferried the casualties to nearby hospitals.

While the origin of the blaze remains unknown, local police say an initial investigation suggests it may have been caused by an electrical short-circuit.

It was one of the worst fire tragedies in Egypt in recent years.

