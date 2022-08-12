4 police officers killed by "assailants" during a demonstration in eastern DRCongo

Nord-Kivu
Four police officers were killed Friday while overseeing a protest against insecurity in a major commercial hub, Butembo, in the eastern part of the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Since November, the Congolese and Ugandan armies have been conducting joint operations against the Allied Democratic Forces ADF, but without succeeding in stopping the massacres.
The Butembo area is not affected by these operations.
The ADF is accused of being responsible for the massacre of thousands of civilians in eastern Congo and of having committed attacks in Uganda.
During this demonstration, armed men mixed with the crowd and shot at police officers who were supervising the demonstrators,
The provinces of North Kivu and Ituri have been under a state of siege since May 2021. This measure gives full powers to the military and police.
The eastern DRC has been destabilized for nearly three decades due to the activities of hundreds of local and foreign armed groups.
01:03
Cameroon Troops 'allegedly Killed' 10 In Crackdown: HRW
Go to video
Nigeria's president disarmed by widespread insecurity
01:26
Nigeria resettles some 12,000 displaced people in instable northwest
01:48
DRC: Blinken 'concerned' by reports of Rwandan support for rebels
Go to video
Meet rebel groups in Chad's peace deal
01:09
Mali's government agrees to sign 26,000 ex-northern rebels into its army