Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Kenya delays reopening of schools

Kenya delays reopening of schools
An Electoral Commission Official proceeds to count votes after ...   -  
Copyright © africanews
LUIS TATO/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Kenya

Kenya has postponed the reopening of school to next Monday as vote counting continues across the country following Tuesday's (August 9) elections.

The schools were scheduled to reopen on Thursday.

Hundreds of primary and secondary schools are normally used as polling stations in Kenya.

In a statement, education minister, Prof George Magoha apologised to the public for any inconveniences that may have been caused by the delay, but said the government was keen on "ensuring the safety and comfort of learners through this period".

Last week's decision to close schools abruptly caught many schools and parents unawares leading to chaotic scenes as parents scrambled to pick their children from schools at short notice.

It could be several days before the official result of the election is known.

But provisional results suggest a tight presidential race between Deputy President William Ruto and former prime minister Raila Odinga.

Additional sources • BBC

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..