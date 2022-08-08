Congolese NBA star Biyombo rallies youngsters in Goma

On a visit to Goma, capital of Congo's North Kivu province Saturday, Congolese NBA star Bismack Biyombo tried to bring a smile to the young people back home despite tension there.

The 29-year-old Phoenix Suns Center called on the Congolese to unite for the good of their country which has been suffering from armed conflicts for more than 20 years.

"It is good to be with them under this beautiful sun and motivate them because the reality is that I too was once like one of these children.... I believe that they are going to do better than what we are doing to live. They have to do it with our support," said Biyombo.

Biyombo officially handed over a brand-new ground to his fellow countrymen, during the first basketball camp he held in Congo since the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

"We learned a lot of his advice. He showed us how the life of basketball works. Most importantly, he encouraged us to keep pursuing our goal," said Gloria Asifiwe, a 15-year-old basketball player from Goma.

Biyombo's foundation supports communities in Congo through athletics, education, and health. The organization runs academies launched in Kinshasa, Lubumbashi, and Kivu.