Senegal Voters Consider Impact of Historic Vote Which Rocked Coalition

After Senegalese president, Macky Sall's, ruling coalition lost its overall majority in last Sunday's election, people are assessing what it will mean for the country going forward.

The president's Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition won 82 of the National Assembly's 165 seats.

it was a sharp drop from the 125 it won in 2017 and just one seat short of an overall majority.

Voters are asking whether it will halt Sall's ambitions to break the two-term constitutional limit, which would allow him to seek re-election in 2024.

Resident, Pape Diaby, said: "Given the trends of the local and legislative elections, I do not think President Macky Sall will dare go for a third term.

"A third term will not be accepted in Senegal. Even if he strives for a third term, we will beat him in the elections, that's for sure."

Another voter, Alioune Ngom, said he believed the polls showed sent a powerful message.

"The results have spoken," he said.

"And it is not bad at all because the Senegalese voted, mostly, for the Yewwi-Wallu coalition which means that it's a strong signal to the party in power, namely the Benno Bokk Yakaar coalition."

"I hope that the message is well understood."

It is the first time in over 60 years that a ruling party in Senegal has lost an absolute majority.

Former prime minister, Aminata Touré said the coalition would continue to pursue the reforms it believes are essential for the country.