Dozens attend vigil for 36 killed in DRC demonstrations

Carrying candles, singing and displaying a Congolese flag on the floor, members of different social movements and politicians remembered the 36 people who died in the last few days during protests against the United Nations mission in the country, MONUSCO.

The group has demanded justice be applied in and outside Congo, against those who killed the protesters.

"We are making a certain connection (with this vigil) with the memories of all these victims who fell innocently, who fell in an awful and cruel way. And that is the reason for our mourning tonight. And we believe that justice must be done at the national level and at the international level because indeed we must recognize who the perpetrators are, who the guilty ones are so that they are judged and condemned." said Christophe Luisa, member of Filimbi social movement.

Meanwhile the government is reassessing the presence of UN peacekeepers after the protests against the force in the country.

**_"We do not want this MONUSCO in Congo because we will not continue to count the number of deaths of our compatriots killed every day! And yet, there are armed groups that are here, there are foreign forces in the DRC, and MONUSCO is also killing us. No, we say no to this. I say no"_**stressed Rebecca Kabuo, another member of Lucha social movement.

Demonstrations escalated after U.N. peacekeepers opened fire on civilians, killing three, in Kasindi, an eastern border post with Uganda earlier this week.