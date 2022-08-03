Commonwealth Games: Cameroon, Namibia and South Africa shine on day 6

Cameroon won Wednesday its very first medal in the XXII Commonwealth Games. Weightlifter Junior Periclex Ngadja Nyabeyeu was in tears after claiming Cameroon’s first gold medal of these games in the men’s 109-kilogram division with a tally of 361 kilos (796 lbs).

"It’s big, very big for me, for my family. I was crying because it was too much for me, too much to take in," the 29-year-old said. Samoa's Jack Hitila Opeloge and India's Singh Lovepree complete the podium.

In the Cannock Chase Forest; north of Birmingham, Alexander Miller; a Namibian mountain bike rider finished third in the cross-country event. He crossed the finish line more than 2 minutes after New Zealanders Sam Gaze. The 26-year-old Gaze, defeated compatriot Ben Oliver by 31 seconds.

In the women's category, Englishwoman Evie Richards won gold, followed by Australian Zoe Cuthbert and South African Candice Lill.

41 African athletes had already secured medals on day 6 of the games. Over 70 nations take part in the Commonwealth games that will end on August 8.