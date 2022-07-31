A new anti-France movement rises in Burkina Faso

Demonstrators gathered outside former president Thomas Sankara's memorial in Ouagadougou on Saturday, July 30, to reject the presence of the French military in the country. The figure of the burkinabé revolution was assassinated during a coup led by Blaise Compaore who was close to France until his fall in 2014.

A newly formed coalition, M30 Naaba Wobgo, called on the termination of cooperation agreements with France.

"France clings miserably to its former African colonial empire, which it plunders, exploits its resources and instigates coups, kills their heads of state, ignites terrorism and fuels wars and genocides.", said Yéli Monique Kam, President of the M30 Movement to the crowd.

Protesters held banners reading "Down with the UE, France's accomplice", "France is imperialist, tyrant, parasitic, out" and "No to cooperation agreements with France."

" We are taking our destiny into our own hands so that we have the freedom to choose partners and appropriate solutions that are good solutions to end the conflict." added Yéli Monique Kam to an agitated crowd.

The movement announced a rally on 12 August to demand "an end to French politics in all its forms and the departure of the French ambassador".

These actions are taking place only days after Emmanuel Macron ended his three-nation tour in Cameroon, Benin and Guinea-Bissau, a bid to 'renew relationships with countries in the region.