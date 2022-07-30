The Tanzanian woman bridging the justice gap with a digital platform [Inspire Africa]

On this episode of Inspire Africa, Jerry Fisayo-Bambi presents the story of the University graduates in Rwanda recycling plastic bottles into bricks and pavers for construction. The project founded by Awoke Ogbo in 2018 came to life in 2020 under a program known as Operation 414.

The second feature on this episode explores the success of the mini-hybrid solar plant in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The facility inaugurated in February 2020 is the work of Nuru, a Congolese group increasing connectivity in the central African nation.The Goma-based company's power plant in the Ndosho district consists of nearly 4,000 panels, each capable of producing 335 W.

In our interview segment, Fisayo-Bambi speaks with Tanzanian legal counsel Neema Magimba. Magimba is described in several reports as the Tanzanian woman using her legal expertise for the greater good.

The legal counsel co-founded Sheria Kiganjani, an innovative and online legal digital platform which provides access to legal services particularly for people faced with financial and distance constraints.