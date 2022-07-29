Nigeria: Civil Society condemns school closure in Abuja

The Civil Society Organizations , CSOs on Thursday, expressed pain over closure of both public and private schools in Abuja-Nigeria.

The closure of both public and private schools in Abuja meant terrorists are gaining upper hand with their reign of terror accordin g to the convener of the organisation.

The Civil group further highlighted that the agenda for the terrorist is to abolish Western education, and so if the terrorists are succeeding even without bombing the schools, government facilities and government is already shutting down the schools, it means a win situation for the insurgent group.

Fear looms over the consequences of a similar situation, where undergraduate student strike was allowed to linger longer.

CSOs stressed the that children should not be denied the right to access to basic education, implying the resultant effect of the current move was that many children could no longer return to school due to the length of time that they had been out.