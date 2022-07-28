Skip to main content
News
Pics of the day: July 28, 2022
Demonstrators face police during a protest against the United Nations peacekeeping force (MONUSCO) deployed in the DRC, in Sake, west of Goma, on July 27.
-
Copyright © africanews
Moses Sawasawa/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press
By Rédaction Africanews
Last updated:
1 hour ago
World Tour
Africanews samples the best pictures of the day’s news.
NEWS
01:41
Does the oil block auction in DR Congo puncture Africa's climate goals?
NEWS
01:29
Macron received a resounding welcome in Guinea Bissau
NEWS
Go to video
Since 2021 Burundi has secretly sent troops to DR Congo - Rights group
NO COMMENT
Go to video
Power line kills 4 at anti-UN protest in eastern DRC
NEWS
01:39
Tunisia approves a new constitution
NEWS
01:20
15 people killed in two cities of Eastern DRC amid anti-UN protests
01:53
Kenya
Kenya worries about youth turnout at elections
02:03
Senegal
Candidates hold final rallies ahead of Senegal's legislative elections
02:01
South Africa
In energy-starved South Africa, whites-only town basks in solar power
