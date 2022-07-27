Cameroonians hold varied opinions after French president's visit

Cameroonians are holding varied opinions following the just concluded diplomatic visit by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Macron on Tuesday declared his country would support Africa's need for security as he embarked on a three-nation tour aimed at renewing France's relations with the continent.

"I followed French President Emmanuel Macron's speech, Etienne Enouga a merchant says. And the only thing that we Cameroonian youth ask this president is for mutual respect towards our leaders, because they are elected by us and it is inadmissible that during one of his walks in France, he made disparaging remarks towards our President of the Republic."

Cameroon is also faced with insurgency in the southern English-speaking majority region where some insurgents seek to secede among other demands.

Some Cameroonians, like reporter Noumsi Clément, now hope that France will help mediate the crisis for a better stability in the central African country: "We hope that France will really support Cameroon in this fight against insecurity in the northwest and southwest and even in the far north, because Cameroon needs it. And it is important that Cameroon, being the leader of Central Africa, remains a haven for peace as it has always been."

Just like any other country in the world, Cameroon's economy has been ravaged by both Covid 19 and the war in Ukraine. Apart from that, unemployment, instability and lack of funds are hindering its growth.

"We need development, we need to build ourselves, to invest in innovation, in new technologies, in agriculture, in everything that can contribute to the development of our country, Oumarou Yaya, an agricultural technician, lists. Even at the political level, it can accompany us. Even peace is very important for us."

Macron, at a press conference with Biya, said France's archives on colonial rule in Cameroon would be opened "in full" and hoped historians from both countries would work together to investigate "painful moments".