Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Ethiopia war: UN investigative Human rights commission debuts 6-day visit

Ethiopia war: UN investigative Human rights commission debuts 6-day visit
Tigray refugees who fled the conflict in the Ethiopia's Tigray ride a bus going to the Village 8 temporary shelter, near the Sudan-Ethiopia border, in eastern Sudan in 2020.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Nariman El-Mofty/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
By Rédaction Africanews

and AFP

Ethiopia

Members of the UN International Commission of Human rights experts on Ethiopia arrived Monday in the Eastern African nation for a 6-day visit. It will be the Commission’s first visit to the ocuntry since it was established by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council in December 2021.

The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia is mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to "conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into allegations of violations and abuses of international human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law and international refugee law in Ethiopia committed since 3 November 2020 by all parties to the conflict", a statement by the xx read.

The Commission’s three experts – Kenyan Kaari Betty Murungi (Chair), US' Steven Ratner, and Sri Lankan Radhika Coomaraswamy are supported by a Secretariat based in Entebbe, Uganda.

The Commission should interact with a wide range of interlocutors untill July 30. On the final day of their tour, the experts will issue a communiqué on their visit.

Ethiopia is facing a major humanitarian crisis due to the cumulative effects of conflicts - including the one that broke out in the northern region of Tigray in November 2020 - and unprecedented drought in several regions.

It is believed that more than 400,000 people have been displaced by the conflict in Tigray.

Additional sources • OHCHR

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..