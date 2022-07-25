Welcome to Africanews

Egypt’s President el-Sisi hosts Somalia President Mohamud for bilateral discussions

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi   -  
Copyright © africanews
Ludovic Marin/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Egypt

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi officially received in Cairo on Monday his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mohamud.

Sheikh Mohamud arrived in the Egyptian capital on Sunday in his first visit to Egypt since he was elected president in May

His election marked a successful return to the nation's top office which he assumed between 2012 and 2017.

El-Sissi received Sheikh Mohamud in the presidential palace in Cairo.

President el-Sisi at a joint press conference pointed out that the discussions revolved around a raft of issues, including security and developments in the overall regional as well as the Horn of Africa region.

Both president expressed their interest in the developments of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) issue, and the two sides agreed on the danger of unilateral policies when undertaking projects on transboundary rivers.

Mohamud’s visit to Egypt is his seventh foreign trip since he returned to power in May after winning Somalia’s presidential election.

