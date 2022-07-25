Angola gears for elections

In Angola, President and MPLA candidate João Lourenço is seeking a second term in the August 24th elections.

Lourenço is running against UNITA's Adalberto da Costa Júnior in what observers say is a tight race.

Speaking to supporters last Saturday, the President defended his record.

"We have created just over 33,000 health posts to be filled; the posts will be available when the new health units open" said João Lourenço during a rally.

This is the fifth time Angolans go to the polls since 1992.

The president promised investment, jobs and a new commercial hub.

"The new city (to be built near the airport, ed.) is a city that will handle a lot of logistical cargo, that will also generate a lot of money and that will obviously provide a lot of jobs, not only during its construction phase, but also when it starts its activities" announced the president and MPLA candidate.

The election comes weeks after the death of former President José Eduardo dos Santos, who ruled the country for 38 years.