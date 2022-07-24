Mali's army says new attack 'foiled' against military camp

Mali
Mali's army said, Sunday, it had thwarted a new attack on a military camp in the center of the country, two days after a deadly suicide attack in a strategic garrison town near the capital.
"Armed forces once again foiled an attempted attack on a camp in Sevare on Sunday 5:40 a.m", the army said on social media.
"The provisional toll stands at one terrorist neutralized," it added.
According to a high-ranking official from the Sevare camp, speaking on condition of anonymity, to AFP: "The situation [was] under control."
On Friday, Mali said it had repelled a suicide raid by Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists of the Katiba Macina group with two vehicle-borne bombs that killed at least one soldier in Kati, the heart of the Malian military establishment.
The Kati barracks attack followed a coordinated series of insurgent attacks Thursday. In one of those incidents, the extremists attacked a police base in Kolokani, 60 kilometers (37 miles) north of Bamako and two Malian soldiers were killed, said the military in a statement.
The Malian army has intensified its anti-jihadist operations in recent months, relying on what it describes as Russian instructors.
Go to video
Calls for stop to clashes following Libyan rival militias' fights in Tripoli
Go to video
Somalia: Al Shabaab terror group attack villages near Ethiopia border
Go to video
Gunmen attack villages, kill 17 including 5 police officers in northwest Nigeria
Go to video
Nigeria: Recovery of third "Chibok girl" within space of a month
Go to video
Togo mediates between I. Coast, Mali in detained soldiers dispute
01:11
Mali expels Minusma spokesperson over tweets on Ivorian soldiers detained in the country