Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Uganda: Museveni insists on no-subsidy strategy

Uganda: Museveni insists on no-subsidy strategy
Republic of Uganda President Yoweri Museveni speaks during an interview, Tuesday, May 5, 2015, at the Waldorf Astoria in New York.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Bebeto Matthews/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

with Agencies

Uganda

In a presidential address on Wednesday, Ugandan leader Museveni reiterated his stance on government interventionsim. Be it cutting taxes or subsidizing certain products, the President still favours a laissez-faire attitude.

"If you subsidies first of all you mislead people, they think that things are normal and they don't save and you start depleting your foreign reserves", he argued. Adding:"When you subsidies, people will continue buying more and more and more because you create an artificial comfort [...]"

The cost of food and imported raw materials have been rising in due to the surging price of petroleum products exacerbated by global supply chain constraints following the war in Ukraine.

Earlier this month, the Ugandan police arrested at least a dozen protesters against the rising cost of living in Jinja, in the southeastern region of the country.

The annual inflation rate in June reached 6.8% coming from 6.3% according to figures published by the Uganda Bureau of Statistics. Speaking to the press, the director of Economic statistics, Aliziki Lubega, explained the rise was due to "prices of commodities [which are] under core inflation."

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..