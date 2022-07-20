Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

World Bank will resume financial operations in Mali

World Bank will resume financial operations in Mali
A man protesting in support of the Malian military junta.   -  
Copyright © africanews
MICHELE CATTANI/AFP or licensors
By Rédaction Africanews

with AFP

Mali

According to a note disclosed Tuesday by Mali's Ministry of Economy and Finance, the World Bank has allowed the lifting of the suspension of its financial operations in Mali, a measure taken in May 2021 after two coups in less than a year.

"The Vice President, Western & Central Africa for the World Bank, Ousmane Diagana, sent a letter dated July 18, 2022 to the Minister of Economy and Finance, announcing the lifting of the suspension of disbursements for projects and programs financed by the World Bank in Mali," a note posted on the government's Facebook page read.

A development that will enable "the release of payments (...) of the companies concerned as well as the immediate resumption of the activities of the said projects and programs ", the statement followed.

West African presidents lifted early July sanctions imposed on Mali. ECOWAS in January had imposed a trade and financial embargo on Mali after its military government unveiled a scheme to rule for five years.

The consensus Mali and Ecowas reached plans that Mali will hold presidential elections in February 2024. The poll will be preceded by a referendum on a revised constitution in March 2023 and legislative elections in late 2023. Ecowas Commission President said the regional block would continue to monitor the situation.

Related articles

From the same country

View more

Related articles

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..