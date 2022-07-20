Action, humor, a mustache and the Russo brothers made 'The Gray Man'

"The Gray Man", a new Netflix spy thriller starring Ryan Gosling by directors Anthony and Joe Russo. They're adapting the novel of the same name, about a shadowy CIA assassin on the run. Upon arrival at the screening of the film 'The Gray Man' in London, Tuesday, July 19, the cast gave insight on the movie.

Ryan Gosling was not prepared for just how physical his role in the Russo brothers' action thriller "The Gray Man" would be. Gosling plays a CIA operative who goes by the name "Six," who triggers a global man hunt to track him down.

On the red carpet he confessed: "There was nine action set pieces, where I guess in a normal action film, there's half of that, it was, you know, a lot for me for sure because I'd never made this kind of film, but I think even for the Russos, who have done this for, like, a decade, they were sort of like, 'This is insane,'"

Star-studded cast

Gosling makes his action movie debut opposite Chris Evans in the action-packed Netflix spy movie.Evans skipped the press line at the premiere at the BFI Southbank in central London, which took place during a record-breaking heatwave in the U.K.

"Bridgerton" breakout star Regé-Jean Page was delighted to be sharing the screen with a villainous Evans. But apart from that, working on the poject was a "freeing experience" for him: "There's no conversation you can't have about character, about the scene, about the movie, about what the possibilities are of where we can take this.And as a creative, it's just a privilege. It's hugely freeing." In addition to that who doen'st like some candy? "It's about resisting those Italian invites," said Page of the filmmaking brothers' generous cuisine. "They're very accommodating people, the Russo brothers, in every sense.They're very accommodating in terms of they keep kind of cast candy handy at all times to keep everyone's sugar levels up and keep everyone's enthusiasm up through the long days [...]"

Page's co-star Ana de Armas, who played Bond girl Paloma in "No Time to Die," had an awful lot more action scenes to cope with in "The Gray Man."

"This one, of course, you know, required a lot more work and preparation, and we rehearsed for, like, three months and I tried to do as much as I could myself.But of course, you know, that's what the stunt doubles are for - for the really dangerous parts.But I really enjoyed it.I didn't know I was going to get so much into the genre, and I like it.Like, it's a lot of work, but it pays off, and it looks incredible on screen," said de Armas.

The film opens in U.S. theaters on Friday 15 July and then hits Netflix worldwide on 22 July.