Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

Business

business

IMF agrees to $235.6M disbursement to Kenya; greenlights $1 bn loan to Tanzania

IMF agrees to $235.6M disbursement to Kenya; greenlights $1 bn loan to Tanzania
The logo of the International Monetary Fund is visible on their building, Monday, April 5, 2021, in Washington.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Andrew Harnik/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

with Reuters

Kenya

The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) completed Monday the third reviews under the 38-month arrangements under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) and the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) arrangements. The Board’s decided to allow an immediate disbursement of SDR 179.13 million (about US$235.6 million), usable for budget support. Which brings Kenya’s total disbursements for budget support to about US$1,208.2 million.

"Kenya’s EFF/ECF arrangements for a total of SDR 1.655 billion aim to support Kenya’s program to address debt vulnerabilities, the authorities’ response to the COVID-19 pandemic and global shocks resulting from the war in Ukraine, as well as to improve governance and support broader economic reforms", the international body said.

IMF Board also approved a SDR 795.58 million (about US$1,046.4 million) ECF arrangement for Tanzania, with about US $151.7 million to be disbursed immediately.

In a statement, the IMF said that the  40-month financing package would assist Tanzania's economic recovery, address the spillovers from Russia-Ukraine conflict, help preserve macroeconomic stability, and support structural reforms toward sustainable and inclusive growth.

Additional sources • IMF

Related articles

Most read

Related articles

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..