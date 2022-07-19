Former close ally of President Tshisekedi forms own party

A former close ally of DRC president Jean-Marc Kabund has unveiled his own party by the name "Alliance for Change"

This group defines itself as a left-wing party and has declared itself independent from the current ruling UDPS.

Kabund was the former secretary general and also interim president of the UDPS, before being ruthlessly ejected by his fellow members.

Jean-Marc Kabund fell apart with President Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi, whom he has described as "danger as a head of state.

While unveiling his party, Jean-Marc Kabund said his objective is to conquer power in the vast DRC.

He also intends to have massive reforms toward an all-inclusive dialogue, the foundation of the State and also top realign the government to the current modern state.

The Convention Démocratique, the highest body within the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) party announced the oust Jean-Marc Kabund, in January.

The man was a key ally of president Tshisekedi's historic opposition party in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The decision came as the Convention Démocratique ruled on the disciplinary inquiry that was aimed at Kabund. His refusal to appear before a disciplinary commission amid accusations of swindle and extortion are some of the complaints recorded against him.