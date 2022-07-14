Three cousins generating buzz with their Algerian classical music

They are cousins...but also musicians. In a living room of an apartment located in Algiers, Wassim, Nouceiba and Chafik perform and record their videos, which will then be broadcast on social networks. Their music is inspired by traditional Algerian sounds. With a touch of modernity.

"I told them, 'Why don't we play our music in a different way; doing little routines with our heads and changing the music a little bit to bring a fresh color?' Wassim Benyoucef Bendali, student and oud player says.

It's (their music) meant for young people, first of all, we wanted to show what Andalusian music is, that it doesn't have to be boring, while adding a touch of youth... " Bendali added.

It was at the beginning of covid-19 in 2020, when much of the planet was confined, that the three Algerian cousins embarked on this adventure.

For Chafik, an IT student and violinist this is not something they were forced to do. "It's a passion above all. We like to play music together, so we started with a rehearsal as usual, then we played something a little different and we decided to film it and put it on social media, and that's how we started..."

Buoyed by their success on social media, the three cousins, who have been playing music since childhood, don't plan to stop for a second.

"It feels good, it's very rewarding to be around my cousin and my brother, and I don't think there are many female percussionists in musical groups. That's another advantage I have over social media. " the words of Nouceiba, a percussionist with the group.