Human Rights Watch slams gender test on Zambian player

Human Rights Watch has slammed a gender test performed on a football player for the Zambia Women's national team as a violation of her rights.

Barbara Banda was disqualified from the ongoing African Women's Cup of Nations in Morocco after the test determined that her testosterone levels were 'too high' to compete as a woman.

In a statement on Wednesday, the organization said sex verification procedures backed by global football body FIFA, were stigmatizing, stereotyping, and discriminatory.

The Confederation of African Football rules compel national football associations to carry out gender tests.

Human Rights called on FIFA to scrap the requirement, calling it outdated.

Gender tests have especially affected African athletes.

South African athlete Caster Semenya has been barred by athletics' governing body from her preferred 800m distance. Semenya has challenged her ban at the European Court of Human Rights.

Last year, two Namibian teenagers, Christine Mboma and Beatrice Masilingi, were forced to step down from the 400m weeks before the Tokyo Olympics after they were informed of their elevated testosterone levels.