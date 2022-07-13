Senegal's Koulibaly close to joining Chelsea - Reports

Kalidou Koulibably's move to Chelsea could be finalized as soon as Thursday, Sports sources reported Wednesday.

Chelsea and Napoli were reportedly close to a deal in which the Italian outfit would pocket around 40m Euros to release Senegal's captain.

Koulibaly was conspicuously absent as Napoli held their first training of the summer in front of fans on Tuesday evening.

Chelsea are keen to strengthen at center-back after losing Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid and Andreas Christensen to Barcelona this summer - on free transfers.

If he signs, the 31-year-old who only has a year remaining on his Napoli contract would link up with compatriot Edouard Mendy.

With 62 caps for Senegal, Koulibably is expected to sign for a four-year stay at Stamford Bridge.

He's made 300 appearances for Napoli since joining from Belgian side Genk eight years ago.