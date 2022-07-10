Soweto mass shooting kills 15

A group of unknown men carrying AK-47 guns opened fire at a tavern in Soweto on Sunday morning. 15 people died and a total of 23 people were shot outside the township pub.

Said Faith Mazibuko, Gauteng MEC of Community Safety

"We got calls around 12:00 midnight. We quickly activated the police. Luckily we got police to attend to the scene."

The armed men opened fire just after midnight. The aunt of a survivor says her niece Zama was in the toilet when the shooting occurred.

" I was informed by my daughter that there had been a shooting at this tavern. My niece, Zama was at the tavern. She was fortunate that she was not shot. " expressed Zanele Ngcambele

" It is disgusting.You can't have 23 people being shot with high performing rifles. It is becoming the norm here in South Africa. said Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini

Leader of the radical group, Soweto Parliament, Nhlanhla Lux says these incidents are becoming a norm in South Africa. Police are still on the look-out for the suspects. The intent of the mass shooting is still unknown.