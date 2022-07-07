Welcome to Africanews

Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie welcomed to Barcelona, Sebastian Haller received at Dortmund

By Rédaction Africanews

Spain

Franck Kessie has become the second Elephant to pull on a Barca shirt. He was presented in Catalonia on Wednesday, two days after signing a five-year contract with the legendary Spanish club

Franck Kessie was one of coach Xavi's top priority this summer with Bayern striker Robert Lewandowski.

"When a coach with a name such as Xavi calls you, you get very happy. Because you can see that your work has paid for. There aren't many players able to say no to Barcelona. It's the best club in the world." the midfielder said at his unveiling press conference..

Another Ivorian international, Sebastien Haller, officially signed for Borussia Dortmund on Wednesday. The Ajax Amsterdam striker will have the tough task of succeeding Norwegian Haaland. Haller becomes Dortmund record transfer with a €35m fee.

