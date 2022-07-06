Nigeria: OPEC Secretary-General Mohammad Barkindo dies at 63

Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC has died.

Nigerian authorities announced the 63 year old's death early Wednesday, hours after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari and giving the main speech at an energy summit in Abuja.

The reason for his death which occured late Tuesday was not immediately known.

Barkindo who began his career with the Nigerian Mining Corporation in 1982 before holding multiple roles over more than two decades at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation was wrapping up his tenure at OPEC when he died.

He was due to join U.S. think tank the Atlantic Council's Global Energy Center as a distinguished fellow after leaving OPEC.